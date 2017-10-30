Search On For Whoever Is Shooting, Killing Cats In Garden City

Filed Under: Cats Killed, garden city, Sophia Hall

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday for someone who has been shooting and killing cats in Nassau County.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Garden City police said they have received numerous reports of dead cats found at several locations.

Some of the furry friends were pets of those living in Garden City, while others were community cats that people in the neighborhood were feeding.

Gary Rogers of the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said at least five cats were found shot to death – including in residents’ driveways.

“Through examinations, were able to determine that they were shot with a small-caliber bullet. The police department has asked for assistance from the public, and we’re asking – we’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever’s doing this,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the cats’ remains were found over the past few months.

“We have a responsibility to take care of animals,” Rogers said. “You know, there’s other ways to deter cats from being on your property.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garden City police Detective Division at (516) 465-4150, or the Animal Cruelty Crime Stoppers Hotline at (516) THE-SPCA.

