Downed Trees, Power Problems Snarling Some Metro-North, LIRR Service

NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — Service on Metro-North’s Danbury Branch and the Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma and Montauk branches is suspended as rain and wind continue to hit parts of the Tri-State area.

Metro-North’s Danbury Branch is suspended due to a mudslide and signal power problems.

The MTA says customers should seek alternate means of travel and tickets are being cross-honored on the Harlem Line.

On Long Island, the LIRR’s Ronkonkoma Branch is suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma due to power lines on the tracks near Pinelawn.

There is limited service operating west of Farmingdale, but bus service is not available.

Customers can use alternate branches.

The MTA says LIRR service is also suspended between Speonk and Montauk in both directions due to power lines and trees downed by high winds.

Flooding has also suspended NJ TRANSIT’S Newark Light Rail service in both directions between Orange Street and Bloomfield Avenue.