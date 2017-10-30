Rain, Winds Sock Area | Metro-North, LIRR Suspensions, DelaysForecast | Radar | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show: Jets Sticking With McCown, Knicks Stick It To LeBron

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Boomer and guest host Gregg Giannotti had plenty to talk about to start the work week.

They began with the Jets, who once again failed to show up in the fourth quarter.

The visiting Falcons did everything in their power to hand the Jets a win on Sunday, but the hosts failed to capitalize and went on to a 25-20 loss, their third straight defeat following a surprising 3-2 start.

MOREPalladino: Jets Just Not Good Enough To Avoid Late-Game Collapses

Though some may wish to see the rebuilding Jets turn to younger players at certain positions now that this is looking more and more like another lost season, head coach Todd Bowles assured everyone following the defeat that veteran Josh McCown will remain the team’s starting quarterback.

Later, the guys got into the Knicks, who stunned LeBron James and the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday night. It appears that all signs are pointing to Kristaps Porzingis becoming a star.

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch