WFAN Morning Show: Jets Sticking With McCown, Knicks Stick It To LeBron

Boomer and guest host Gregg Giannotti had plenty to talk about to start the work week.
They began with the Jets, who once again failed to show up in the fourth quarter.
The visiting Falcons did everything in their power to hand the Jets a win on Sunday, but the hosts failed to capitalize and went on to a 25-20 loss, their third straight defeat following a surprising 3-2 start.
Though some may wish to see the rebuilding Jets turn to younger players at certain positions now that this is looking more and more like another lost season, head coach Todd Bowles assured everyone following the defeat that veteran Josh McCown will remain the team’s starting quarterback.
Later, the guys got into the Knicks, who stunned LeBron James and the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday night. It appears that all signs are pointing to Kristaps Porzingis becoming a star.