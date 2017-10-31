Back Stories: Photo Finish At The NYC Marathon

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Filed Under: Back Stories, New York City Marathon, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Reporter Peter Haskell says one of the greatest things about the New York City Marathon is that it’s a celebration of the city.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

He remembers covering the race in 2009, where the crowd was craning their necks to see the lead runner.

“Sometimes you have these future winners really playing to the crowd,” he says. “When Meb Keflezighi grabbed his shirt that had the USA on it and was kind of tugging on his shirt, people roared.”

Back Stories: Getting Our Foot In The Door At The NYC Marathon

He also remembers the close finish between Paula Radcliffe and Susan Chepkemei in 2004.

“Radcliffe won by three seconds, but it was just such a phenomenal finish,” he says. “There is just so much energy in the streets. This makes the New York City Marathon special.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch