Back Stories: Photo Finish At The NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Reporter Peter Haskell says one of the greatest things about the New York City Marathon is that it’s a celebration of the city.
He remembers covering the race in 2009, where the crowd was craning their necks to see the lead runner.
“Sometimes you have these future winners really playing to the crowd,” he says. “When Meb Keflezighi grabbed his shirt that had the USA on it and was kind of tugging on his shirt, people roared.”
Back Stories: Getting Our Foot In The Door At The NYC Marathon
He also remembers the close finish between Paula Radcliffe and Susan Chepkemei in 2004.
“Radcliffe won by three seconds, but it was just such a phenomenal finish,” he says. “There is just so much energy in the streets. This makes the New York City Marathon special.”