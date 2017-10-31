Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man After Queens Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police opened fire on a man with a knife following a stabbing in Queens.

Officers responded to Shore Front Parkway in Rockaway Park on a report of an assault in progress around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the back.

Police canvassed the area and found the suspect nearby, wearing bloody clothing and carrying a knife.

He was described by police as an emotionally disturbed person.

Officers fired a single shot, hitting the suspect once in the leg.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

The woman is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police told 1010 WINS the man and woman are siblings.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Charges are pending.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story…