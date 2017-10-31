Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man After Queens Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police opened fire on a man with a knife following a stabbing in Queens.
Officers responded to Shore Front Parkway in Rockaway Park on a report of an assault in progress around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the back.
Police canvassed the area and found the suspect nearby, wearing bloody clothing and carrying a knife.
He was described by police as an emotionally disturbed person.
Officers fired a single shot, hitting the suspect once in the leg.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital.
The woman is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police told 1010 WINS the man and woman are siblings.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured.
Charges are pending.
