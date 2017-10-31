This Video of Football Fans Repeatedly Tripping Over Stadium Steps is Mesmerizing

Filed Under: Football, Funny Video, Ohio State, Penn State, Stadiums

1010 WINS-Forget about instant-replay. Some eagle-eyed Buckeye fans at Ohio State’s “The Shoe” stadium captured some of the best plays and fumbles of the entire game against Penn State on Saturday (10/28). Fancy cameras and sound equipment were unnecessary as the action they caught was right in front of them, at a specific and particularly annoying step in the stands.

See Also: Watch This Woman Dance the Night Away with Airport Staff After Missing Her Flight

When freshman Abby Grau and her friend arrived at the stadium, they witnessed an older man trip on a step just a few feet in front of them and spill his nachos everywhere. “I obviously didn’t get that one on video,” Abby tells 1010 WINS. “But I started to realize how many people were tripping after him and began to record people every once in a while when I wasn’t watching the game.”

The result was hilarious. Just on video, the lucky student captured 12 people falling prey to the malicious step, though she was fortunate enough to avoid a similar fate.

But watch out, because these steps really are something to fall for.

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch