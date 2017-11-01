NYC Terror Attack: Latest Info | Road ClosuresListen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Watch: CBSN

Kids’ Fire Safety Gets a Musical Boost From Dancing, Singing Firefighters

1010 WINS-The first responders of the Mustang, Okla. Fire Department have become celebrities in their own right with the community children they teach fire safety to — all thanks to their entertaining and music-driven skits.

This year’s message, “Every second counts, plan two ways out,” is delivered using some well-known songs, like Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” with the lyrics changed to “Stay low, stay low, big smoke come and we want to stay low.”

The firefighters also created song parodies out of the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons classic “Walk Like A Man,” and also dressed up and sang about smoke alarms to the tune of “Tell Me More” from Grease. Also included in their safety repertoire were Queen‘s “We Will Rock You,” and Elvis Presley‘s “Blue Suede Shoes.”

This is definitely a sure fire way to get kids excited about safety!

Watch the full video below and follow along with the Mustang Fire Department’s unique story on Facebook.

-Joe Cingrana

