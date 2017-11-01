WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Talks World Series And A Wild NFL Trade Deadline

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti was back in the update chair on Wednesday and brought the noise on all things sports.
He recapped Game 6 of the World Series, after the Dodgers forced a deciding game with a 3-1 win over the visiting Astros on Tuesday night.
Later, “C-Lo” got into the NFL trade deadline, which, for the first time maybe ever, was very active. A few big-name players were moved and even the Jets got involved, acquiring a defensive back from the 49ers.
The Rangers were also discussed, after they rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the expansion Golden Knights.
Have a listen.