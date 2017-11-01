WFAN Morning Show: Giant Problems And Game 7 Is Here

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Wednesday morning’s program got off to a somber start as Boomer mentioned the terror attack in lower Manhattan that happened roughly 15 hours earlier.
Boomer and Jerry Recco did eventually move on to more mundane matters, like the disciplinary problems that are plaguing the Giants. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been suspended for a violation of team rules, yet another embarrassing moment for a team that has crashed to a 1-6 record in what was supposed to be a season of promise.
The guys also discussed the World Series, which is heading to Game 7 after the Dodgers rallied to defeat the Astros, 3-1, on Tuesday night.