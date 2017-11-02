11/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. And this, paired with a light wind out of the south, will drive our temps to around 71 degrees! Enjoy!
It will start off mainly clear to partly cloudy tonight, but some fog and low clouds will gradually fill in. Expect another mild one with temps only falling to around 60 degrees.
After some morning clouds and fog, we’ll see our temps bounce right back to where they were today. A few showers and sprinkles will fill in north and west; the city’s best chance will be late in the afternoon.
Expect sunshine and cooler temps on Saturday with highs just in the upper 50s.