NOW: AG Sessions Delivers Remarks On Defending National Security | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

11/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. And this, paired with a light wind out of the south, will drive our temps to around 71 degrees! Enjoy!

nu tu surface 11/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will start off mainly clear to partly cloudy tonight, but some fog and low clouds will gradually fill in. Expect another mild one with temps only falling to around 60 degrees.

jl morning lows map 11/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

After some morning clouds and fog, we’ll see our temps bounce right back to where they were today. A few showers and sprinkles will fill in north and west; the city’s best chance will be late in the afternoon.

Expect sunshine and cooler temps on Saturday with highs just in the upper 50s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app 11/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch