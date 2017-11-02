11/2 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!

A beautiful day will unfold for a few hours this afternoon after some showers dampen our morning. We do not need much in the way of an umbrella unless you’re up very early.

Fog will start to creep in early and will likely not burn off until late morning.

nu tu 7day auto 3 11/2 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Temps are a touch milder to begin, and quite a bit milder to finish under the influence of sunshine and the warm front that passed.

Today’s high: 70°! 10-14° above normal for most of the area. Tomorrow is mild again with more sunshine.

Have a good one.

G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch