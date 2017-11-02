11/2 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!
A beautiful day will unfold for a few hours this afternoon after some showers dampen our morning. We do not need much in the way of an umbrella unless you’re up very early.
Fog will start to creep in early and will likely not burn off until late morning.
Temps are a touch milder to begin, and quite a bit milder to finish under the influence of sunshine and the warm front that passed.
Today’s high: 70°! 10-14° above normal for most of the area. Tomorrow is mild again with more sunshine.
Have a good one.
G