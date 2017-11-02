Best Year-Round Rooftop Bars In NY

By Carly Petrone

There are so many rooftop bars that are open for business year round here in NYC. Here are five of our favorites.

Sir Henri Penthouse & Lounge

37 W. 24th St.

212-243-0800

New York, NY 10010

sirhenriny.com

Head up to the Sir Henri Penthouse & Lounge, located atop the newly opened Hotel Henri in Chelsea. Take in the view of Lower Manhattan, including the Freedom Tower, while sipping on a crafted cocktail by mixology master Gil Bouhana. His specialty elixirs are concocted with locally grown, seasonal ingredients. This place is also giving back by helping the relief efforts in Mexico City. Order the Mexico City Cocktail this month and 10 percent of proceeds from every drink purchased will be donated to help aid earthquake victims. You can also nibble on small bites like Whipped Ricotta with pickled plums, meyer lemon, apricot honey, and grilled rosemary focaccia or Tuna Tartare with avocado, tobiko, and hand-cut potato crisps. When’s the best time to come in? At happy hour of course. Stop in from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and enjoy $9 specialty cocktails, $5 select beer, $7 house wine, and $8 well mixed drinks. Cheers!

Mr. Purple

180 Orchard St., 15th Floor

New York, NY 10002

212-237-1790

www.mrpurplenyc.com

Mr. Purple is always a great meeting spot because it offers both indoor and outdoor hangout space. Grab a seat by the pool if it’s still nice out after work or sit inside and enjoy the view of lower Manhattan. The rooftop bar itself offers an artistic ambiance with plenty of reclaimed wood structures juxtaposed with concrete, metal, and free hanging lights that adorn the loft-like space. This is also a great place to try out one of their specialty cocktails like the Coffee Old Fashioned, Grand Spritz, Strawberry Basil Lemonade, or the Mr. Purple (Casamigos Reposado tequila, cranberry liqueur, allspice dram, apple, and lemon, served punch style). Of course, you can always stop in for brunch where you can nosh on everything from Avocado Toast to their Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich. Yum.

Mykonos Blue Rooftop

127 W. 28th St.

New York, NY 10001

212-973-9000

hotelhaydennyc.com

You’ll feel transported to Greece when you dine at the Mykonos Blue Rooftop at Hotel Hayden. Their ceiling is lined with windows, which gives the space an airy feel and the entire space is filled with all white furniture. You can also step out to their outdoor patio lounge if the weather is warm enough. This Mediterranean oasis offers small plates and a curated drink menu that features cocktails made with Greek spirits like Ouzo and Mastika as well as exotic ingredients like fig vodka-plum sake. It’s a little piece of Mykonos located right in the middle of Chelsea.

Upstairs at The Kimberly

145 E. 50th St.

New York, NY 10022

212-888-1220

upstairsnyc.com

Head up to the penthouse at The Kimberly Hotel and take in the 360 degree views of Manhattan from the 30th floor. With retractable glass ceilings and walls (as well as ambient heated floors) this is the perfect spot to grab a drink after work. Their delicious signature cocktails will wash away any worries you may be having. Highlights include the Watson (a gin-based cucumber martini made with white cranberry juice and fresh lime), the Cilantro Sol (a savory Gran Centenario Reposado tequila based medley of cilantro, pineapple, ginger, chili pepper, and fresh lime), or The Chrysler (a champagne cocktail made with the finest honey, Hennessy Black cognac, and fresh lemon and lime). Feel free to stop in for brunch on the weekends. Menus are available from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays.

The Crown

50 Bowery, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10013

646-630-8057

www.thecrownnyc.com

Chef Dale Talde, David Massoni, and John Bush of Three Kings Restaurant Group have opened up The Crown, the hip rooftop bar and lounge located in the heart of Chinatown. It’s nestled up on the 21st floor of the Hotel 50 Bowery and it offers sweeping views of downtown Manhattan, Brooklyn, and even the far off silhouettes of Queens and New Jersey. Mingle around one of their two outdoor terraces or keep warm in the lounge by the bar. Enjoy classic cocktails with a twist like The Crown Manhattan – Rittenhouse rye, carpano antica, Szechuan tincture, and bitters – as well as the Toki Highball – Toki Japanese whiskey and soda. There’s also playful drinks like the East India (Fords gin, Pimm’s, lemongrass, ginger, cucumber, and lime), the Thai Basil Watermelon Margarita, and the Mr. Z (El Dorado 12-year rum, orgeat, grapefruit, and almond chili). Fill up on appetizers like Shrimp & Calamari Ceviche and Roasted Eggplant Relish and call it a night.

