LIVE NOW: Mayor de Blasio Speaks After Visiting School Near Terror Attack | Watch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

LISTEN: WFAN’s 2nd Annual Breeders’ Cup Preview Podcast

Filed Under: Breeders' Cup Classic, Brian Monzo, Kenny Peck, Marc Malusis

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The 2017 Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held at Del Mar racetrack Friday and Saturday. Over the two days in Southern California, champions will be crowned as 13 Grade 1 races will be run with purses totaling over $26 million dollars.

For the second year in a row, WFAN brings you its Breeders’ Cup Preview Podcast. WFAN’s Marc Malusis and Brian Monzo and the Daily Racing Form’s Kenny Peck break down 11 of the 13 races and receive expert analysis from TVG’s Candice Hare and HRRN’s Anthony Stabile. The crew tries to find some winners and cash some tickets as the two best days of thoroughbred racing take place for the first time at beautiful Del Mar, “where the turf meets the surf.”

Follow the hosts on Twitter at @BMonzoWFAN, @MarcMalusis and @DRFPeck, or the guests at @chare889 and @TheBigAStabile.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch