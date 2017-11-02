LISTEN: WFAN’s 2nd Annual Breeders’ Cup Preview Podcast

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The 2017 Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held at Del Mar racetrack Friday and Saturday. Over the two days in Southern California, champions will be crowned as 13 Grade 1 races will be run with purses totaling over $26 million dollars.
For the second year in a row, WFAN brings you its Breeders’ Cup Preview Podcast. WFAN’s Marc Malusis and Brian Monzo and the Daily Racing Form’s Kenny Peck break down 11 of the 13 races and receive expert analysis from TVG’s Candice Hare and HRRN’s Anthony Stabile. The crew tries to find some winners and cash some tickets as the two best days of thoroughbred racing take place for the first time at beautiful Del Mar, “where the turf meets the surf.”
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @BMonzoWFAN, @MarcMalusis and @DRFPeck, or the guests at @chare889 and @TheBigAStabile.