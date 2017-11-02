‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Mark Godbeer And UFC 217 Media Day

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman talk all things UFC 217.
The world’s biggest MMA promotion returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with three huge title fights.
The guys were recently joined in the studio by UFC 217 fighter Mark “Hand Of” Godbeer, and they caught up with Jorge Masvidal, Mickey Gall and Ovince St. Preux at the event’s media day.
The UFC’s heavyweight division is in a transitional period. Old legends are being cut down by younger talent such as Godbeer. Come Saturday night, the Brit will have a huge opportunity to immediately insert himself into the top 10 in the rankings. A humble figure-yet-frightening in stature, Godbeer spoke to Pete and Ike about his MMA origins, his other dangerous hobby, and his drink of choice.
The guys will be back Friday with more content and guests. Don’t forget to catch the team’s picks for the promotion’s biggest card of the year.
For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)