Police: Spring Valley Man Warms Up Car, Comes Back Outside To Find It On Fire

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man started his car to warm it up and went back in his house in Spring Valley Thursday morning, only to find the car going up in smoke when he came back outside, police said.

Around 7 a.m., Ramapo police and Spring Valley firefighters were called to South Cole Court in Spring Valley, police said.

The owner of the vehicle reported that he started his car and then went back in the house, police said.

When he returned, his car was on fire, police said.

Spring Valley Car Fire

A man went to warm up his car in Spring Valley on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, and came back outside to find it on fire. (Credit: Ramapo Police)

Firefighters put out the blaze. The fire was under investigation late Thursday, police said.

