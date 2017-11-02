President Trump’s Twitter Account Briefly Disappears

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to briefly disappear Thursday evening, but was back up and running soon afterward.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.
It was not clear late Thursday what caused the outage, which appeared to last under 10 minutes.
Representatives for the White House and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.