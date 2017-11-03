50 Stories: CBS Radio Anchor Deborah Rodriguez’s Storied Career

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York
Filed Under: 50 Stories, deborah rodriguez, Wayne Cabot

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot sits down with fellow morning anchor Deborah Rodriguez.

With her distinctive voice, perfect diction and passion for news, she climbed from Long Island radio through New York City and now to the CBS Radio Network, with lots of stories along the way – some good, some awful.

She and Wayne caught up in the CBS Broadcast Center’s cafeteria on West 57th Street.

