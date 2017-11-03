Alec Baldwin, Wife Hilaria Expecting Fourth Child

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Baldwin brood is growing.
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expecting again. Hilaria Baldwin posted on a photo of Instagram of her, Alec and their three children (and dog) Instagram that said, “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited!”
The 59-year-old Alec and 33-year-old Hilaria wed in 2012 and have three children, Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin and Rafael Thomas Baldwin.
Baldwin has a 22-year-old daughter Ireland with his first wife actress Kim Basinger.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)