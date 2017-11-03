New Yorkers Hit The Beach On Unseasonably Warm November Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The calendar says November but it sure doesn’t feel like it outside.

Plenty of people took advantage of the surprisingly mild temperatures Friday to enjoy a beach day.

That’s how thousands of New Yorkers wrapped up their work week, including many at Jones Beach on Long Island.

As CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported, the waves were crashing, teens playing ball, and parking lot filled with folks streaming down to the shore. You’d almost think it was still summer.

Marlene Miller said despite the calendar showing November 3, she woke up and knew it was going to be a beach day with her 21-month-old daughter Raphaela.

“Just a beautiful day. She loves the beach. She’s been asking for it for days,” she said. “So we decided to come play in the sand a little bit, have some fun.”

A strong off-shore breeze inspired one kite sailor’s high hopes, but it didn’t fly. Some beachgoers dipped a toe in the now much colder ocean water, and some even braved a swim.

“Beautiful day,” said Luke Krisch. “The water is still pretty comfortable right now.”

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just busy at the shore. In nearby Babylon Town Park, one man raced a mini speedboat. Others cast a line to snare some of the pond’s elusive fish under the warm sun.