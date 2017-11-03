Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak Reported At Bronx Senior Care Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has struck a residential care facility for the elderly in the Bronx.
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene confirmed that five people who live at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale tested positive for Legionella bacteria last month.
A representative said the residents received medication and are recovering well. Water restrictions are now in place at the facility.
Legionnaires’ disease is often spread through cooling systems.
The disease is not spread person to person and is treatable using antibiotics for pneumonia.
For more information about Legionnaires’ disease, click here.