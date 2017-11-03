CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Ferry Crew Rescues Man From Hudson River

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a dramatic rescue near Battery Park City Friday morning.
The captain and crew of the NY Waterway ferry Thomas Kean pulled a man from the water at around 8:30 a.m. after seeing him jump from the seawall near Brookfield Place.
Captain David Dort maneuvered the ferry into position as the crew lowered a roll-up ladder called a “Jason’s Cradle” from the front of the boat.
Deckhands Gregorio Pages and Pietro Romano pulled the man aboard.
“The crew did an excellent job. They did what they were trained to do,” ferry Dort said. “For us, this is all in a day’s work.”
Meanwhile, police in Lower Manhattan around that time were checking out a report of a stolen cab. They are currently investigating whether the person rescued from the river is linked to the stolen cab.
The man was turned over to the NYPD and EMS at the ferry terminal.
It’s the second such rescue for Dort and Pages. Back in 2016, the two helped rescue a man near West 39th Street.
NY Waterway crews have helped rescue more than 250 people from area waters in the last 31 years, including 143 people from the Miracle on the Hudson.