Masahiro Tanaka Decides Not To Opt Out Of Yankees Contract

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere.
The Yankees pitcher announced Friday he will not opt out of his contract.
“I have decided to stay with the Yankees for the next three seasons,” the right-hander said in a statement. “It was a simple decision for me as I have truly enjoyed the past four years playing for this organization and for the wonderful fans of New York.
“I’m excited to continue to be a part of this team, and I’m committed to our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to the Steinbrenner family, the Yankees organization, and the great fans of New York.”
The Yankees signed the Japanese star in January 2014 to a seven-year, $155 million contract. Tanaka faced a midnight deadline Saturday to notify the Yankees about whether he was exercising the one-time opt-out clause.
He is owed $67 million over the next three seasons, including $22 million in 2018.
MORE: Sweeny: Yankees Don’t Need A Yankee To Be Their Next Manager
In four seasons in the Bronx, Tanaka, who turned 29 on Wednesday, is 52-28 with a 3.56 ERA. He was selected to the All-Star Game in 2014.
Tanaka had a rocky year this past season, going 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA — easily his worst numbers since joining the majors.
He, however, was 6-4 with a 3.77 ERA after the All-Star break and was 2-1 with a 0.90 ERA in the playoffs, in which the Yankees fell one win short of reaching the World Series.