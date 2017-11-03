WFAN Morning Show: Jets Handle Their Business On TNF

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Boomer and Gregg Giannotti kicked off their “Football Friday” show with plenty of talk about the Jets’ ultra-impressive 34-21 win over the Bills on Thursday night.

New York put together four quarters of solid football for the first time in a while on its way to damaging Buffalo’s hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

The Jets (4-5) can now sit back and contemplate their future, which includes games against five tough opponents over the next six weeks.

