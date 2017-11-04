Group Attacks Woman With Pumpkin In Brooklyn Heights, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of people that attacked a woman with a pumpkin.
The NYPD released video of the suspects following the attack last Saturday.
FULL SURVEILLANCE VIDEO BELOW:
Police say 13 people approached the 21-year-old victim at the corner of State and Henry Streets in Brooklyn Heights and tossed some kind off liquid in her face.
They say the suspects then put a box on her head and threw a large pumpkin at her back.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.