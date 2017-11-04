2 Killed In Crash Involving Garbage Truck, Car In Westchester County

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two people were killed in a crash involving a car and a garbage truck in Westchester County.
Police said the 2005 Acura collided with the garbage truck around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on West Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck.
The Acura driver, identified as 20-year-old Rolando Oliveros, and his passenger, 17-year-old Omar Ayala, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was taken to Sound Shore Medical Center for evaluation.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears speed was a factor.