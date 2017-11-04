NYPD Sergeant Killed In The Line Of Duty Honored With Plaque At Bronx Precinct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plaque was dedicated on Saturday to an NYPD sergeant killed in the line of duty exactly one year ago.
The panel unveiled at the 43rd Precinct describes Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo as a beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend.
He was just that, especially father to his two young boys, Austin and Joseph, and husband to his wife, Lisa.
Tuozzolo’s widow described what it’s been like in the year since the brutal murder of her husband.
“When I put the boys to bed and I’m left all alone without my husband by my side, that’s when it’s the hardest,” she said, crying with their youngest son in her arms.
Tuozzolo, who lived in Huntington with his family, was fatally shot in the head by an ex-con who was hiding in a crashed SUV. His fellow officers say it was Tuozzolo’s warning before the deadly shot was fired that saved other officer’s lives.
Lisa says her mission now is to make sure her husband’s sacrifice is never forgotten.