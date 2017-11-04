NYPD Sergeant Killed In The Line Of Duty Honored With Plaque At Bronx Precinct

Filed Under: Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plaque was dedicated on Saturday to an NYPD sergeant killed in the line of duty exactly one year ago.

The panel unveiled at the 43rd Precinct describes Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo as a beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend.

He was just that, especially father to his two young boys, Austin and Joseph, and husband to his wife, Lisa.

Tuozzolo’s widow described what it’s been like in the year since the brutal murder of her husband.

“When I put the boys to bed and I’m left all alone without my husband by my side, that’s when it’s the hardest,” she said, crying with their youngest son in her arms.

 

Tuozzolo, who lived in Huntington with his family, was fatally shot in the head by an ex-con who was hiding in a crashed SUV. His fellow officers say it was Tuozzolo’s warning before the deadly shot was fired that saved other officer’s lives.

Lisa says her mission now is to make sure her husband’s sacrifice is never forgotten.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch