Officer Struck By Fleeing Vehicle At JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Port Authority police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the arrivals roadway at Terminal 8.
Sources told CBS2 the unlicensed and unauthorized driver was being questioned by another officer for trying to pick up fares, when he sped off.
Police said the officer that was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Sources said the driver has been arrested multiple times at the airport, most recently last month.