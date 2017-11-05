Woman Wanted In Connection To City-Wide Crime Spree

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman on a city-wide crime spree has struck nearly a dozen times.
Investigators have released clear surveillance images of the suspect.
Police say she enters businesses and steals merchandise or takes customers’ and workers’ belongings, including purses or wallets.
She’s been linked to at least nine such incidents dating back to February in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
Investigators say she last struck on October 25th, when she allegedly stole a laptop from ViVi Bubble Tea on Allen Street on the Lower East Side.
