Exploring The Garment District In NY

By John Friia

One of New York’s most well-known Midtown neighborhoods is the Garment District. With Fifth Avenue as its eastern border and Ninth Avenue as its western border, the area goes from 34th Street of 42nd Street. New Yorkers can explore the former fashion haven by visiting these places.

To Eat: Delmonico’s Kitchen

207 West 36th St.

New York, NY 10001

212-695-5220

www.delmonicoskitchen.com

One of America’s first fine dining restaurant has an outpost in the Garment District. Located on 36th Street, Delmonico’s Kitchen is a stylish twist on the original downtown restaurant. Once customers enter the eatery they will notice the red leather banquettes and a wall of wine bottles. Known for their mouth-watering steaks, Delmonico’s Kitchen serves their signature namesake dish, which is a boneless ribeye. Other globally inspired seasonal dishes, include Steak Frites with peppercorn butter and the Delmonico’s Eggs Benedict Burger with a fried egg, slow roasted bacon and truffled hollandaise sauce. A visit to the restaurant is not complete without the DK Baked Alaska. An offshoot of the original dessert from the storied downtown spot, the sweet treat is made with chocolate sponge cake, vanilla ice cream and crispy chocolate praline.

To Try: OM Factory

265 West 37th St.

New York, NY 10018

212-616-8662

www.omfactory.yoga

Those looking to try something new can head to OM Factory for an aerial acrobatics experience. Opened in 2006, the Garment District yoga and Pilates studio is the first of the international brand and gives yogis the opportunity to improve their core and well-being. Beginners can sign up for the Silks 101 workshops, which educates people on the basic styles of aerial acrobatics. Another class that is offered at OM Factory is Lyra, which helps build upper body and core strengthen to easily move around the hanging hoop. While you might not become an expert after the first class, the neighborhood spot gives you the chance to try something you might not have done before.

To Drink: The Skylark

200 West 39th Street

New York, NY 10018

212-257-4577

www.theskylarknyc.com

The streets of the Garment District can be a little crowded, so one of the best ways to enjoy the neighborhood is high above the hustle and bustle at The Skylark. Boasting stunning views of the Hudson River, Times Square and the Empire State Building, the tri-level rooftop is a chic spot with floor to ceiling windows and comfy couches and chairs. As you sit back and enjoy the sunset, sip on the signature libations, including The Skylark made with gin, vodka, St. Germain, blue curacao, fresh lemon and brandied cherry or other seasonal drinks. The rooftop offers small bites ideal for the happy hour crowd, such as Mac & Cheese Cupcakes with smoked tomato chutney and General Tsao’s Crispy Cauliflower with sweet ginger sauce.

To Explore: Mood Fabrics

225 West 37th St.

New York, NY 10018

212-730-5003

www.moodfabrics.com

A visit to the Garment District would not be complete without stopping by Mood Fabrics. The neighborhood staple since the 1970s is three floors of cotton, lace, silk, jersey, wools and other materials for clothing and home décor. Visitors might even recognize the store’s mascot, a Boston terrier named Swatch, who was featured on Project Runway. Whether you are purchasing fabrics or just exploring the store, you will see why the fashion industry was a such an important part of this neighborhood.

To Stay: The Moxy Times Square

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-967-6699

www.moxytimessquare.com

After spending the day in the Garment District, visitors can settle down at one of the city’s newest hotels, The Moxy Times Square. Crafting an unforgettable experience for the modern traveler, the New York location follows the brand’s design-forward sensibility by maximizing the space in each room. From bunk beds to foldaway furniture, the rooms boast large walk-in showers, ultra-plush bedding and equipped with Bluetooth. Those looking to add a workout to their hotel stay can partake in the ongoing rooftop fitness series, which offers complimentary modelFIT classes. The hotel is full of different amenities to make one’s stay feel like a home away from home, including a relaxing lounge, Bar Moxy, on the second floor serving cocktails curated by the TAO Group and a seafood brasserie on the main floor. Atop the hotel, TAO Group’s Magic Hour is a urban oasis and amusement park with stunning views. From the whimsical topiary animals to a miniature golf course, the rooftop even boasts a rotating antique carousal. While you’re up, enjoy classic American dishes, including baby back ribs, ice cream sandwiches and lobster rolls.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.