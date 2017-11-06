CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Nets Notch Gritty Win Against Phoenix To Snap Losing Streak At Four

Filed Under: Brooklyn Nets

PHOENIX (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and nine assists, Joe Harris scored a season-high 18 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns 98-92 on Monday night.

The Suns rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to lead 75-74 after Jared Dudley’s layup with 9:17 to play, but the Nets went back ahead moments later and held on to end a four-game skid.

Russell scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. DeMarre Carroll added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

T.J. Warren had 20 points as the Suns lost their third straight. Devin Booker scored 18 points before fouling out late in the game.

The Suns made just 34.9 percent of their field goal attempts despite starting well, with Booker scoring 11 points in the first seven minutes. The Nets used a 16-0 run to go up 28-16.

Phoenix cut the lead to one twice in the second quarter but finished the half making 10 of 40 shots. The Nets, behind 14 first-half points from Harris, led 47-41 at the break.

MR. 3,000

Booker reached 3,000 career points with a 19-foot jumper with 7:46 to play in the first quarter. He needed six points to reach 3,000 entering the game.

Booker, 21, is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score 3,000 points, behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. He didn’t react when his accomplishment was announced to the crowd, taking his defensive position on the court.

TIP-INS

Nets: F Rondae-Hollis Jefferson played 17 minutes in the first half but did not return in the second half due to a right hip contusion. … F Trevor Booker (sore lower back) did not play and is day to day, coach Kenny Atkinson said. Booker didn’t take part in the pregame shootaround. … F Quincy Acy played despite a left groin strain, his first action since Oct. 27.

Suns: Veteran F Jared Dudley played a season-high 21 minutes and scored his first six points of the season. … Former NBA All-Star and Suns forward Clifford Robinson attended the game.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Denver on Tuesday night, the third game of five on a Western road trip.

Suns: Host Miami Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

