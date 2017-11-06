Mayor De Blasio Touts His Accomplishments Ahead Of Election Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The candidates for mayor in New York City are making their final campaign pushes ahead of Election Day.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed business and civic leaders Monday morning at a breakfast hosted by the Association for a Better New York.

He touted his accomplishments in his first four years, saying keeping crime down, creating more affordable housing, and advancing education was all about making this a livable city, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

“The notion underlying all of it is to keep New York, New York,” de Blasio said.

I'm at @ABetterNY to talk about the devastating effects the Republican tax plan will have on our city. https://t.co/F8HtTOEB01 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 6, 2017

The mayor also attacked the Republican tax proposal declaring it takes “dead aim” at New York, claiming it will mean a tax increase for more than 700,000 New York City families.

“President Trump’s tax plan will hurt nowhere more than his own hometown and that is a sad commentary,” de Blasio said. “I think it’s fair to say he understands life in this city and think it’s strange that he would come up with a plan that would undermine us so deeply.”

Deafening silence greeted the mayor when he labeled himself a truth-teller and then told the well heeled crowd, “I don’t think a $1.5 trillion tax cut for wealthy Americans and corporations is the best way to move this country forward,” WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

Tuesday’s big mayoral race pits de Blasio against Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis and Independent Bo Dietl.

Malliotakis is on the campaign trail Monday, making stops at a bakery and diner in Queens, two public schools, Federal Hall and a celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York.