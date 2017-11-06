Police: 6-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a 6-year-old boy who they say was kidnapped in Brooklyn.
Sources say the child, Devin Monroe, is non-verbal autistic, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
Police said he was last seen with the mother’s friend, 39-year-old Emmanuel Kolajo, around 6 a.m. Saturday.
When she tried to pick him up around midnight that night, Kolajo told the mom that her son was asleep, so she agreed to pick up the boy the next day. She says she made several attempts to reach the Kolajo Sunday, but he has not returned any of her calls.
Devin is described by police as being 3’1″ tall with a medium complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, a gray vest, blue pants and blue sneakers.
Police describe Kolajo as a black man, 5’8″ tall and 170 pounds who was last seen wearing a black wig, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.
The two were last seen in a black 2002 Hyundai Elantra, which police said Kolajo was borrowing from the little boy’s mother.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.