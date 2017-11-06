Police: Santa Claus Impersonator Found With Crack Pipe, Empty Bags Of Crack & Heroin

Filed Under: Santa

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a retiree who volunteers as a Santa Claus impersonator is facing drug charges after police allegedly found a crack pipe in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

South Hackensack police say 66-year-old Charles Smith, of Pompton Lakes, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop on Route 46. They say an officer saw the crack pipe next to a Santa Claus costume.

Authorities say a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up more drug paraphernalia, including empty bags of crack and heroin found alongside a hypodermic needle.

It wasn’t known Monday if Smith has retained an attorney.

Smith does Santa work with “Toys for Tots,” police said.

(TM and &copy; Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch