Police: Santa Claus Impersonator Found With Crack Pipe, Empty Bags Of Crack & Heroin

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a retiree who volunteers as a Santa Claus impersonator is facing drug charges after police allegedly found a crack pipe in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
South Hackensack police say 66-year-old Charles Smith, of Pompton Lakes, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop on Route 46. They say an officer saw the crack pipe next to a Santa Claus costume.
Authorities say a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up more drug paraphernalia, including empty bags of crack and heroin found alongside a hypodermic needle.
It wasn’t known Monday if Smith has retained an attorney.
Smith does Santa work with “Toys for Tots,” police said.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)