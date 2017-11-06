2 Teens Dead After Car Slams Into Parked Pickup Truck On Staten Island

Filed Under: Bull's Head, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent car crash on Staten Island left two male teenagers dead Monday night.

Police say the driver of a 2009 Ford Focus lost control on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head and slammed into a parked pickup truck before crashing through a construction fence surrounding a nearby home.

The 19-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where investigators say they were both pronounced dead.

Their identities were being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch