2 Teens Dead After Car Slams Into Parked Pickup Truck On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent car crash on Staten Island left two male teenagers dead Monday night.
Police say the driver of a 2009 Ford Focus lost control on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head and slammed into a parked pickup truck before crashing through a construction fence surrounding a nearby home.
The 19-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where investigators say they were both pronounced dead.
Their identities were being withheld pending family notification.
The crash remains under investigation.