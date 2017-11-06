WFAN Morning Show: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Jerry Recco was back in the update chair to begin the work week, and he had plenty to talk about.

The “maven” recapped the Giants’ embarrassing 51-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, before getting into the incredible Kristaps Porzingis and the exciting young Knicks.

Later, Jerry talked a little hockey as the Islanders continued their solid start with a 6-4 over visiting Colorado, and the Devils fell in a shootout in Calgary.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch