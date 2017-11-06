WFAN Morning Show: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Jerry Recco was back in the update chair to begin the work week, and he had plenty to talk about.
The “maven” recapped the Giants’ embarrassing 51-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, before getting into the incredible Kristaps Porzingis and the exciting young Knicks.
Later, Jerry talked a little hockey as the Islanders continued their solid start with a 6-4 over visiting Colorado, and the Devils fell in a shootout in Calgary.
