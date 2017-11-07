Back Stories: ‘A Force In Radio’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – From the beginning, former WCBS anchor & reporter Gary Maurer knew the station would succeed.
He calls it “a force in radio.”
“It was so exciting. We felt like pioneers,” he says.
He worked alongside some of the best anchors & reporters anywhere in the world.
“We were really good at what we were doing,” he says. “We had so much talent.”
