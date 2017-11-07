Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester Counties Electing New Executives | Where To VoteElection Day Photos | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Competition Announced To Revise Traffic Medians Along Park Avenue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Parts of Park Avenue may be getting a makeover.

Fisher Brothers announced a design competition to revise the green traffic medians from 46th to 57th Streets.

“Our goal with this competition is to inspire others to come up with their most ambitious and creative visions possible to bring these underutilized islands of green into the 21st century,” said Winston Fisher. “We view it as a way to demonstrate to the city the possibilities of what these medians can become.”

A jury of experts will consider the entries. The grand prize winner, as selected by the jury, will get $25,000. The popular vote winner will also get $5,000.

To enter the competition or for more information, click here.

