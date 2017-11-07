Quick Goal In Overtime Sends Edmonton Over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 38 seconds into overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers over the New York Islanders 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton, which has won two of three to improve to 5-8-1. Cam Talbot made 36 saves.

Thomas Greiss made 23 saves, and the Islanders got their goal from former Oiler Jordan Eberle.

New York has lost two of three and fell to 8-5-2. The Islanders are 5-0-2 at Barclays Center this season.

McDavid finished a flashy 2-on-1 by lifting a shot past Greiss for the winner after taking in a spinning backhand pass from Draisaitl.

The first of two regular-season meetings between the teams also marked the first matchup since Edmonton traded Eberle to New York in June for Ryan Strome.

Each goalie made 17 saves before Draisaitl broke through to make it 1-0 1:59 into the second period. It was Draisaitl’s fourth goal of the season.

Eberle scored 2:44 later, snapping a shot from the right circle over Talbot’s glove.

Both teams tightened up defensively after that, although there were some scoring chances. McDavid had a shorthanded semi-breakaway late in the second period, but New York defenseman Ryan Pulock’s effort took away shooting options from the reigning Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner. Early in the third, Zack Kassian couldn’t convert a side-of-the-goal shot attempt as Greiss came out to challenge.

There was nothing Greiss could do on the winner, when McDavid whipped a shot from an odd angle.

NOTES: New York RW Josh Bailey’s nine-game point streak ended. Bailey leads the Islanders with 15 assists and 18 points. … During the third period, New York announced LW Nikolay Kulemin would not return after suffering an upper body injury. He had been boarded by defenseman Eric Gryba in the second period.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Continue four-game East Coast trip Thursday night in New Jersey.

Islanders: Begin a two-game road trip Friday night in Dallas.

