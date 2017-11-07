Report: Plane Owned By Retired MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Crashes, Killing 1

HOLIDAY, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — A plane owned by baseball great Roy Halladay has reportedly crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, killing one person. It was not immediately known if the eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner was aboard the plane.

The ICON A5 light sport aircraft crashed around 1 p.m. about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference. One body was recovered, police said. It’s not clear how many people might have been on the plane.

Halladay, 40, has a pilot’s license and often posts about flying on social media.

A viewer sent a photo of the downed plane to CBS affiliate WTSP-TV, which matched the tail number to the plane that appears in photos and videos on Halladay’s Twitter account.

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

The 17th overall pick in the 1995 draft out of high school, the Colorado native pitched 15 seasons in the majors from 1999-2013 — 11 years with the Toronto Blue Jays and the final four with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 6-foot-6 right-hander had a 203-105 career record with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts. He won Cy Youngs in 2003 with Toronto and 2010 with Philadelphia, leading the majors in wins each of those years.

Halladay pitched a perfect game in 2010 and then a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Division Series that same season, becoming just the second pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter in the postseason.

Halladay will be eligible to for the baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.