Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester Counties Electing New Executives | Where To VoteElection Day Photos | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: What’s Next For NYCFC?

Filed Under: NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) –– So what’s next for NYCFC, which was eliminated from the MLS playoffs Sunday?

In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz, Glenn Crooks and John Rojas tackle that question and look back at how close City came in the second leg Sunday vs. Columbus Crew SC.

The guys also preview the MLS semifinals and discuss what to do about referees constantly being surrounded.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Radio.com.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch