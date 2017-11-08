Election: Mayor De Blasio Wins Second Term | Phil Murphy Wins In NJ | Curran Declares Victory In Nassau | Latimer Declares Victory In Westchester | NY Results | NJ ResultsElection Day Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Deliberations Continue At Sen. Menendez Trial

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations continue at the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

Menendez is accused of accepting gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, the senator’s friend of more than 20 years, in exchange for using his office to advance the doctor’s personal and business interests.

On Tuesday, a juror asked the judge for the definition of a senator.

The judge declined to answer, telling the jury to rely on their memories to determine how to define “a senator.”

