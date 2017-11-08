Sources: Principal Reassigned After Boy, 14, Is Sexually Attacked By Fellow Students At Brooklyn High School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were investigating allegations that a 14-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a group of bullies at an East Flatbush, Brooklyn high school, sources said.

The principal of the school has been reassigned following the alleged incident.

Sources told CBS2 that investigators from the 67th Precinct were investigating the incident at It Takes a Village Academy, a school program on the Tilden High School campus.

The alleged victim is a 14-year-old boy and the suspects are older fellow students – all of them male, sources said.

After gym class this past Friday, the boy was allegedly attacked in a locker room by an undisclosed number of bullies, sources said. The held him against the wall and tried to put their fingers in his anus, sources said.

The school was notified and the students were suspended, but the school allegedly never notified police, sources said.

On Monday, the victim’s mother notified police about the incident and they began investigating, sources said.

Department of Education sources said the principal of the school has also been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. Families have been notified, and the superintendent is working closely with the assistant principal and school community as the search commences for a new school leader, sources said.

“Safety always comes first and these deeply troubling allegations are being investigated,” the DOE said in a statement. “We are working in close partnership with the NYPD to ensure appropriate action is taken and are providing the school with ongoing support.”

There had been no arrests in the case as of Wednesday night.