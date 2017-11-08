CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Danica Patrick Talks Racing Career, New Documentary ‘Danica’

Filed Under: Danica Patrick, Rebecca Granet, The Trend

1010 WINS — She is a trailblazing, record setting, one-of-a-kind race car driver who is so much more than just a race car driver.

She’s Danica Patrick and her new original documentary Danica airs tonight on Epix.

Patrick, who’s fairly private, explained to The Trend  host Rebecca Granet why she decided to make a documentary – especially since she made one 15 years ago and said she really didn’t like it.

“This time around I kind of liked what I had heard. And the fact that Hannah Storm was producing it was good … and I had control over the message and content of what was going to be put out there. And I was like, ‘You know what I’ve got a lot of things going on and I would like to show that and I would like to show people how invested I am in absolutely everything I do.'”

Find out what part of the documentary brought Danica to tears in the full interview above.

And make sure to tune in to Epix Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. to watch Danica.

