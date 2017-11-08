President To Talk Trade, North Korea During 2-Day Visit In China

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is in China where he’s expected to talk trade and North Korea in what White House aides view as the centerpiece of the president’s trip to Asia.

At the start of the third leg of his trip, Trump visited the Forbidden City with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump thanked the Chinese president on Twitter Wednesday.

“THANK YOU for an unforgettable afternoon and evening at the Forbidden City in Beijing,” the president said. “We are looking forward to rejoining you tomorrow morning!”

In a second tweet, Trump said, “Looking forward to a full day of meetings with President Xi and our delegations tomorrow. THANK YOU for the beautiful welcome China!”

In addition to talking trade during his two-day visit to China, the president is also expected to focus heavily on reigning in North Korea.

Before leaving South Korea earlier in the day, Trump had a message for the North Korean leader.

“History is filled with discarded regimes that have foolishly tested America’s resolve,” he said.

Trump spoke at the National Assembly in Seoul, urging Kim Jong Un to abandon his quest for nuclear arms.

“The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer,” Trump said. “They are putting your regime in great danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face.”

An attempt to make a surprise morning trip to the border with the North was aborted just minutes before landing due to soupy fog that blanketed the demilitarized zone.