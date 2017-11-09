Man Sought In Eight Purse Snatchings In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a suspected purse snatcher who they say has been targeting women in the Bronx.
The man has struck at least eight times within a 10-block area of Bedford Park since early October, police said.
The suspect more recently attacked Monday, snatching a purse from a 64-year-old woman just before 6 a.m. on Valentine Avenue and East 204 Street.
The victims range in age from 22 to 66.
