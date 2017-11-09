Mugger With Taste For Chains, Cellphones Terrorizes Brooklyn Straphangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who has been targeting straphangers for robberies in Brooklyn.

The first incident took place on Thursday, October 12, just after 12 p.m. inside a staircase at the DeKalb Ave and Broadway subway station.

The suspect approached a 31-year-old woman and attempted to yank a chain off of her neck. She was pulled down the stairs and suffered scratches and bruises to her neck and body, but was able to prevent the man from taking the necklace.

The man struck again at the same subway stop October 23, when he tried to take a chain off of the neck of a 48-year-old woman inside of the station’s mezzanine. He was once again unsuccessful, and took off to parts unknown.

Days later on October 27, the man boarded a southbound J train at the Myrtle Ave station and took a cell phone from the hands of a 67-year-old woman.

The next day, he took a $2,000 gold chain from a 22-year-old man riding the J train near the same stop.

The suspect has been described as a black male, 5’8″ and 165-lbs. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.