Deliberations Continue In Menendez Bribery Trial

NEWARK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Deliberations in the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez may have to begin again if the jury doesn’t reach a verdict on Thursday.

The judge said he’ll excuse a juror who has a vacation starting Monday. If an alternate takes her place, deliberations will start from scratch. Court will be closed on Friday for Veterans Day.

Menendez spoke briefly as he entered court Thursday morning and said he’s trying to be patient, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

“The jury has family, children, jobs,” he said. “I get after nine weeks, 60 witnesses, hundreds of pages that they’re doing their job. I’m happy to wait for the jury to come to a just verdict.”

@SenatorMenendez speaks as he enters court with jury deliberations continuing #1010wins pic.twitter.com/Q5IIIUAv5I — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) November 9, 2017

Jurors finished their second full day of deliberations on Wednesday without a verdict.

Menendez is charged with accepting gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen over several years in exchange for helping Melgen advance his business interests by exerting pressure on government officials.

The two men face multiple bribery and fraud charges and Menendez also is charged with making false statements on Senate forms by not disclosing Melgen’s gifts.

The jury began deliberations late Monday afternoon after hearing nearly eight hours of attorneys’ closing arguments and roughly nine weeks of testimony.

