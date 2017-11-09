CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Lower Manhattan Residents, Workers Eligible For Free 9/11-Related Health Care

Filed Under: 9/11 James Zadroga Act, 9/11 terror attacks, Rich Lamb, Zadroga Act

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A lawyer is calling for anyone who lived or worked in Lower Manhattan during the September 11th terror attacks to see if they are eligible to receive free health care for 9/11-related illnesses.

Since the benefits of the 9/11 Zadroga Act initially focused on first responders, attorney Michael Barasch says hundreds of thousands of people were left out.

He now represents a number of teachers from the 12 schools in the World Trade Center area, as well as a dozen people with cancer, who were children at the time of the attacks.

“First of all, they’re kids — they’re now 28, 29, 30 years old.  A 28-year-old girl should not have breast cancer. A 29-year-old boy should not have colon cancer or bladder cancer,” he tells WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb.

Barasch urges anyone who lived or worked in the area to register and get examined to see if they are eligible for free health care and possible compensation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch