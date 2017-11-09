Protesters Take To German Consulate, Call For Deportation Of Onetime Nazi Death Camp Guard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been a protest outside the German consulate in Midtown over a former Nazi living in Queens.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, beneath the towering German consulate on First Avenue on the 79th anniversary of the “Night of Broken Glass,” or Kristallnacht, students from a Jewish high school on Long Island chanted, “He’s your Nazi,” and, “No S.S. in the U.S.”
“We think it’s outrageous that a Nazi war criminal that they trained, Jaciw Palij, continues to live in the United States,” said Rabbi Zev Friedman.
Friedman said the former death camp guard has been in Jackson Heights, Queens for decades – even though his citizenship was revoked and he had been ordered deported 14 years ago.
“Germany is the right country for him to be deported to,” said state Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Queens), “because he was committing Nazi atrocities on behalf of the Nazi Party in Germany at that time.”
Germany and Palij’s home country of Poland have refused to take him.