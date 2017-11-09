Police: Woman Stole Wallets, Bags From Customers At Multiple Manhattan Spots

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Thursday night for a woman who allegedly stole wallets and other items from unsuspecting people in multiple Manhattan neighborhoods last month.

The thefts happened at Starbucks locations on the Upper East Side and in Union Square, and at a restaurant in a luxury hotel in the Bowery.

They occurred at the following specific times and locations:

• Sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, a 27-year-old woman was sitting reading a book at the Starbucks at 245 E. 80th St., when her bookbag was swiped from behind the chair containing her credit cards, police said. The victim’s credit card was used at a Forever Sirrons Jewelry at 1685 Third Ave., and her debit card from her PayPal account was used in the amount of $3,399, police said.

• Sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, a 24-year-old woman was at the Starbucks at 10 Union Square when she noticed her wallet with her credit cards was gone, police said. The victim’s credit card was used at a Taco Bell at 18 E. 14th St., police said.

• Sometime between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, a 25-year-old woman was at the same Starbucks at 10 Union Square with her bag on the floor, police said. When she reached out for it, she noticed it was missing credit cards, police said. There were no unauthorized charges made.

• Sometime between 7:20 and 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside the Gemma Restaurant, inside the Bowery Hotel at 335 Bowery, when she placed her tote bag on the ground between two chairs and noticed it was missing. The bag is worth about $300, police said.

The suspect was described as a black female, last seen wearing a brown sock Du-Rag on her head, a white T-shirt under a black long-sleeve shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.